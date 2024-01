Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just announced his new film, Love And War. The romantic action film will come in theatres in Christmas 2025. The star cast has to be one of the best ever with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. While Ranbir Kapoor made his debut with Saawariya which was a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Alia Bhatt swept all awards for her riveting performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. It was reported that Vicky Kaushal was approached for Padmaavat but that did not happen. Many were hoping that Sanjay Leela Bhansali would announce Baiju Bawra but we guess it is Love And War. Also Read - Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Rohit Shetty: Decoding Top 6 Indian directors and their distinct movie styles

Love And War based on this Bollywood classic

It seems Love And War is based on the film, Sangam. Raj Kapoor's Sangam had Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar and Vyjayanthimala in lead roles. The film was a love triangle on how a man weds a woman who is in love with his best friend. The classic made news as one of the most expensive Indian films of that decade. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working on a couple of films. One of them is also Inshaallah, which might have Shah Rukh Khan on board. The superstar and the filmmakers are having meetings of late. Also Read - When Sanjay Leela Bhansali spoke about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opting out of Mastani with Salman Khan [Watch]

New camaraderie of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal were at the Ram Mandir event in Ayodhya. One could see the friendship between the trio. It looks like everything is coming together now. Fans had loved Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal together in Sanju. Vicky was amazing as Kamli.

This is indeed one of the most exciting movie announcements for 2025. Love And War has piqued the curiosity of netizens.

2025 can be a game changing year for RK If everything goes right sky is the limit for him and if anything goes wrong, it's the worse as well

Hoping for the best ? ?#RanbirKapoor #LoveandWar pic.twitter.com/Ol93wpozOR — Desi Bavarian ????? (@sn5tm25) January 24, 2024

Ek aur Ranbir Vicky film toh hum sab deserve karte h !

God they had such great chemistry in sanju https://t.co/LEahZitnUl — Saloni (@Saloni2806) September 30, 2023

Do u guys understand this simple thing alia and ranbir will choose each other over these fan made conspiracy theories..

They won't choose u guys..they will choose each other ??#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt — simran ?? (@SimranC1609) January 24, 2024

Any movie of #RanbirKapoor is special for me & also for Indian cinema as it gonna be original, unique & above all he gonna kill the role & elevate the story by miles !! #LoveAndWar will be as special or even more as it has 3 amazing actors & a director whom just is meant for BW — NiT (@NSMalvatkar) January 24, 2024

Love And War will be made by Bhansali Productions. Christmas 2025 is going to be a treat for everyone.