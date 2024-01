Bollywood buffs got a good news today as Bhansali Productions announced Love And War. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has brought together three of India's best actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for this film. The film is coming in theatres on Christmas 2025. It seems the shoot will start from November 2024. There are rumours that is a modern adaptation of the Raj Kapoor classic Sangam. In the film, Raj Kapoor plays a soldier who comes back to marry a woman who is in love with best friend. It is supposed to be a romance action movie. Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be working with Vicky Kaushal for the first time. Also Read - Love And War: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal team up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic romantic saga; netizens say 'Wait will be brutal'

Neetu Kapoor's adorable post for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Neetu Kapoor posted the announcement on her Instagram account. She said that Raha's parents continued to make her proud. She also said she was thrilled to know that they were working with her all-time favourite filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She said she was waiting to see Vicky Kaushal's magic on the screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

Alia Bhatt left a hearts message for her. Neetu Kapoor was also there for the success party of Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt.

Ranbir Kapoor - Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaboration

Ranbir Kapoor began his career as an assistant director on the sets of Black, one of the best movies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Then, he made his debut with Saawariya. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi also swept awards in 2023. The actress won the National Award for the same. It is hailed as one of her best works. Talking about Vicky Kaushal, we saw the kind of chemistry Ranbir Kapoor and he had in Sanju.