After Animal, the next confirmed film of Ranbir Kapoor is Love and War. The recently announced film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The filmmaker has managed to pull off a major casting coup by roping in Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal along with Ranbir Kapoor for this movie. Given that it is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, fans can expect it to be an extravagant affair. The latest reports though suggest that Ranbir Kapoor has come up with his own terms and conditions to be a part of Love and War. This is for the second time that Ranbir Kapoor is working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after Sawaariya and he wants everything to go as per the timeline set. Also Read - Animal: Will Hi Nanna actor Nani do a film like Ranbir Kapoor starrer? 'The moment I play...'

Ranbir Kapoor sets conditions for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir Kapoor has asked the filmmaker to stick to the timelines of the shoot and to not extend the dates as he has other work commitments. As per source, SLB has promised Ranbir that he will complete the film by July 2025. Further, Ranbir Kapoor has put one more condition and that is to have fixed working house. The source quote reads, "During Sawaariya, RK was subject to erratic work timing, and he doesn't want the episode to repeat again in 2024. The last condition is to ensure proper discipline on the set in all departments." The report further suggests that Alia Bhatt was the one who asked Ranbir and SLB to talk this through as matured individuals. Also Read - Animal Park: Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares MAJOR detail about Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming new movie

Ranbir Kapoor was offered Baiju Bawra?

Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor was earlier offered Baiju Bawra that is also helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. However, the actor wasn't much keen on doing a period drama. Thus, he did not sign up for Baiju Bawra. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is quite keen on working with Ranbir Kapoor and he offered him Love and War. The Animal actor seem to have loved the script and signed the project. This also marks second collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. They were together seen in Sanju before. Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal had teamed up for Raazi. Now fans are quite excited to see the trio in Love and War. The shooting of the same is expected to go on floors in November 2024.