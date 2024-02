Alia Bhatt owned Gangubai Kathiawadi like no other, she left the taskmaster Sanjay Leela Bhansali with her craft, and no wonder he is working with her all over again. And it won't be a denying to see after Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt is Bhansali's new muse in the tinsel town. But was Bhansali a strict director like he is known to give tough times to his actors on the sets? Well, the answer here is NO. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 finalist Mannara Chopra denies accepting cash gifts from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas; reveals demanding THIS instead

In the latest interview, veteran actress Seema Pahwa who played a significant role in Gangubai Kathiawadi reveals that she didn't see Bhansali yelling on the sets and he was totally unlike his personality. Sharing her experience working with SLB she said," I had never worked with Sanjay. I didn’t know about his style of working. I didn’t know how comfortable he makes the actors feel. The second challenge was, if the audience will accept me or not. Because they had just been seeing me doing comedy so seeing me playing a negative role… I didn’t know if the audience would accept me,”". Also Read - Shark Tank India 3: Dishant Sanghvi, Rij Eappen and Yash Sakhlecha leave sharks surprised with their huge bid; Peyush Bansal grills them

Praising Alia Bhatt and her work ethics, Seema Pahwa said," Alia was also a surprise for me. I thought she is a new girl, very successful. You never know how arrogant she could be, how she works. But she is extremely hardworking, very sincere, respects her elders, senior actors. She does it very well. I was very comfortable with her".

Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actors and with Gangubai Kathiawadi she once again proved her mettle. Alia won her first National Award for this film. The actress is right now all set to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again in Love and War along with her husband and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. This love triangle saga is going to be epic. Well, this is just Alia's second film with SLB, she had said on Karan Johar's show season 7 that the filmmaker has promised her four films after he did three with Deepika Padukone. Fans can wait for more surprising announcements.

