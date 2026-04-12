Love Insueance Kompany Box Office collection day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan-Krithi Shetty's film shows GROWTH, earns Rs 14 crore

Love Insurance Kompany sees a Day 2 boost with 7.70 crore net in India, taking its total to 14.75 crore, while the worldwide collection rises to 22.38 crore.

Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 2: On its second day at the box office, Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty's film LIK: Love Insurance Kompany has made some progress. Compared to its opening day, the sci-fi romance comedy had a 9.2% increase on Saturday.

Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 2

The movie made Rs 7.70 crore net on Day 2, bringing its total net revenue in India to Rs 14.75 crore, according to the Sacnilk website. The current global gross is Rs 22.38 crore.

LIK theatre occupancy

LIK made a net of Rs 7.70 Cr from 3,316 shows on its debut Saturday. From Day 1's Rs 7.05 Cr, this is a robust 9.2% increase. Saturday's occupancy increased somewhat to 35.4%, indicating higher foot traffic than Friday's 32.9%.

With Rs 6.20 crore on Day 2 at 40% occupancy across 2,226 shows, the Tamil version maintained its dominance. With 26% occupancy, the Telugu version contributed Rs 1.50 crore.

LIK worldwide collection day 2

On Day 2, the movie brought in Rs 3.00 Cr from international markets. The entire international gross now stands at Rs 5.30 Cr. After two days, the global collection currently stands at Rs 22.38 Cr, with India's total at Rs 17.08 Cr.

More about Love Insurance Kompany

The movie, set in 2040, explores whether technology could replace genuine feelings in romantic relationships. Vibe Vassey, played by Pradeep Ranganathan, opposes S.J. Suryah's dating app LIK. Vignesh Shivan is the director and writer of LIK: Love Insurance Kompany. Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah, and Krithi Shetty play the main characters in the movie, while Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G. Kishan, and others play supporting roles. The film was shot concurrently in Telugu and Tamil, and Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.

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