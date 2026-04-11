Love Insurance Kompany Box Office collection day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan starrer opens to MIXED reviews, earns Rs 9 crore worldwide

Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, opened to a decent start at the box office with 6.85 crore net in India and 9.93 crore worldwide on Day 1, despite receiving mixed responses from audiences.

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office collection day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan’s much-awaited film Love Insurance Kompany finally hit theatres on April 10 after facing multiple delays. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the sci-fi romantic comedy opened to mixed reactions from audiences but still managed to put up a decent performance at the box office on its first day, earning ₹9.93 crore worldwide.

LIK box office collection day 1

According to early estimates, the film collected around ₹6.85 crore net in India on Day 1. The domestic market generated the largest part of the film's earnings which reached approximately 80% of its total revenue. The Indian gross reached about ₹7.93 crore through this addition. The overseas market contributed approximately ₹2 crore which increased the global total to ₹9.93 crore.

The film has been able to attract viewers through its initial performance despite receiving mixed reviews from audiences. The film attracts viewers because of its original storytelling and Vignesh Shivan's established fame.

What did Vignesh Shivan say about LIK?

While announcing the LIK release, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in a post on Instagram stated, “Every frame in our movie has a lot of sweat , blood , soul and belief that it will excite and entertain whoever gets to experience this on a big screen ! We intended to make content for big screens ! A theatrical experience with whatever minimum resources we had ! Every partner who helped us , every random person who gave a hand to lift this huge mountain of a dream to become a reality! I owe you the rest of my life.”

More about Love Insurance Kompany

Love Insurance Kompany presents an unconventional love story which takes place in a future setting. The film follows a young man who travels to the year 2035 using a mobile device in search of love. The story takes place between 2035 and 2040 and depicts a world where a company named Love Insurance Kompany manages all aspects of relationships through its power over society.

The film had a production budget of approximately ₹95 crore and filming took place in multiple locations including Coimbatore Udumalaipettai Singapore and Malaysia. The film has been released in Tamil and Telugu because it wants to attract more viewers through its combination of romance science fiction and social commentary.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more