Love Insurance Kompany Box Office collection day 12: Pradeep Ranganathan's film sees DIP, global total crosses Rs 55 crore

Love Insurance Kompany box office Day 12: Pradeep Ranganathan's film dips to 0.10 crore on Tuesday, with India net at 38.30 crore and worldwide total crossing 55 crore.

LIK box office collection day 12: The film, which Vignesh Shivan directed and stars Pradeep Rangnathan, reached audiences through its broad distribution network and its successful opening weekend. The film experienced decreasing weekday earnings, which followed the pattern of other films.

On Day 11 (Monday), LIK earned approximately ₹0.64 crore net from 1,343 showings, which had 17.8% seat occupancy. The film achieved its strongest performance during its second weekend, which resulted in most of its earnings returning to weekday numbers. The pattern shows typical behaviour because it begins with strong results, which decrease throughout the week.

Having said that, let's have a look at how much the movie collected on day 12.

Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 12

As of Day 12, LIK: Love Insurance Kompany is currently running across 360 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.10 Cr, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹44.23 Cr and the total India net to ₹38.30 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

LIK worldwide collection

The film grossed roughly ₹55.21 crore globally, including an additional ₹11.10 crore from overseas. The film had a fantastic opening day, earning over ₹7 crore, but has subsequently suffered a fall in revenues throughout the weekdays. Only slight gains were seen over the second weekend.

More about Love Insurance Kompany

LIK stars S. J. Suryah and Krithi Shetty, with Yogi Babu, Seeman, and Gouri G Kishan providing supporting performances. Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's music, while Ravi Varman and Sathyan Sooryan handled the cinematography, and Pradeep E Ragav did the editing. LIK, produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, explores a unique premise involving time travel and a futuristic system that treats relationships like insurance policies.

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