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Love Insurance Kompany Box Office collection day 12: Pradeep Ranganathan's film sees overseas BOOST, earns over Rs 55 crore despite weekday DIP

Love Insurance Kompany box office Day 12: Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty's film crosses 55 crore worldwide, driven by strong overseas collections despite a weekday dip in India.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: April 21, 2026 6:52 AM IST

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office collection day 12: Pradeep Ranganathan's film sees overseas BOOST, earns over Rs 55 crore despite weekday DIP
Love Insurance Kompany Box Office

LIK box office collection day 12: The box office performance of Love Insurance Kompany is currently experiencing new growth because international markets are providing additional revenue. The Pradeep Ranganathan-directed science fiction love comedy has gained international popularity, improving its overall performance on Day 12. The film has generated approximately ₹11 crore in revenue from international markets, according to reports.

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Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 12

The new international revenue has increased the film's total worldwide gross collection to ₹55.04 crore. The movie has generated ₹38.14 crore in net earnings from Indian audiences while its total gross revenue stands at ₹44.04 crore. The movie maintains its theatrical performance because international viewers provide consistent support through their box office contributions.

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LIK theatre occupancy

The film experienced solid attendance during its second weekend, according to daily data, but weekday attendance declined as expected. Love Insurance Kompany made ₹1.70 crore on its second Sunday through 1,455 shows that operated at a 25% occupancy rate. The movie received ₹58 lakh from 1,343 shows on Day 11 (second Monday) while its occupancy rate dropped to 17.8%. The overseas growth of the film helps to maintain typical patterns which the industry usually follows.

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About Love Insurance Kompany

The movie presents a new perspective on contemporary romance which exists within a society that depends on technology. The story unfolds in a future Chennai where a young man faces challenges after using a smart compatibility application. His relationship tests which depend on algorithms, face challenges because his emotions change without warning.

Director Vignesh Shivan uses modern technology devices to create both comic elements and main story development in his films, which showcase how contemporary technology impacts human relationships. The international box office performance of Love Insurance Kompany, which currently shows in theatres, will determine its ability to maintain viewer interest while sustaining its financial success.

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About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has inter...Read More
Tags Lik Box Office Collection Lik Box Office Day 12 Lik Worldwide Collection Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Collection Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Day 12