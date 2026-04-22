Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 13: Pradeep Ranganathan-Vignesh Shivan's film holds strong, overseas collection hits Rs 11.10 crore

Pradeep Ranganathan's recent release Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) has been directed by Vignesh Shivan. We tell you how the film performed on day 13.

Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 13: Pradeep Ranganathan's latest film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) had hit theaters about 13 days back. The film continues its journey at box office with moderate revenue. As reported by Sacnilk, on day 13, LIK: Love Insurance Kompany ie being shown across 92 shows. The film's total India gross collections stands at Rs 44.87 Cr and total India amounts to Rs 38.87 Cr so far. As per Sacnilk, its India final collections is yet to be reported.

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office collection day 12 update

On day 12, LIK: Love Insurance Kompany earned approximately ₹0.67 crore (India net). It was given about 1,370 shows that were screened nationwide. The film recorded overall occupancy rate of 18%. Its total India net collection stood at Rs 38.87 crore, and the gross collection within India stood at Rs 44.87 crore. Additionally, international markets contributed Rs 11.10 crore. With this, its the worldwide gross total amounted to Rs 55.97 crore.

Love Insurance Kompany day 1 box office update

On the release day, Love Insurance Kompany was successful in earning Rs 7.05 crore net collection in India. The film didn't just set the cash registers ringing at box office in Tamil Nadu. Its overseas audience too put out an interesting spike . On Day 1, the film's India gross collection stood at Rs 8.31 crore. Its overseas gross collection stood at Rs 2 crore and its worldwide gross collection amounted to Rs 10.31 crore.

Has Love Insurance Kompany been Pradeep Ranganathan’s second best film?

For Pradeep Ranganathan, Love Insurance Kompany marks his second-highest opening ever. The film was successful in surpassing his previous hit Dragon. However, the film struggled to surpass Dude’s double-digit opening. Going by India Net Collection, Pradeep Ranganathan's top 3 biggest openers include Dude with Rs 10.5 crore collection. Love Insurance Kompany had earned Rs 7.05 crore and Dragon could rake in Rs 6.5 crore.

What is Love Insurance Kompany about?

Love Insurance Kompany revolves around the story of a young man who finds a futuristic device. With the help of this device, he is able to travel to the year 2035. His search for a lost relationship results in taking him to a fictional company that treats love just like an insurance policy. The film brings an interesting mix of romance, comedy, and sci-fi to the viewers. The entire narrative feels fresh and playful. The film's music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Its cinematography has been supervised by Ravi Varman and Sathyan Sooryan. The film has been jointly produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio.

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