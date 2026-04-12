Love Insurance Kompany Box Office collection day 3: Pradeep Ranganathan's film OUTSHINES Adivi Shesh's Dacoit, earns Rs 15 crore

Love Insurance Kompany records 0.85 crore on Day 3, taking its India net to 15.60 crore, as the film maintains a steady run despite piracy concerns and mixed growth.

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Collection Day 3: After many delays, Pradeep Ranganathan's film LIK, which debuted on April 10, got off to a good start at the Indian box office. On its first day, the science fiction romance play generated respectable attendance, and on its second day, it maintained its pace. The movie suffered from piracy since it was leaked online, despite the early forecasts for the second day showing a strong start.

LIK outperforms Adivi Shesh's Dacoit

Despite outperforming Adivi Sesh's Dacoit, which was released on the same day, the movie is not moving as quickly as anticipated. Sacnilk, a trade tracking website, reports that Love Insurance Kompany made ₹7.05 crore on the first day of its launch. The movie made ₹7.70 crore on its debut Saturday and second day, but it didn't do any better. As a result, the movie's total domestic revenue is now ₹14.75 crore net.

LIK box office collection day 3

As of Day 3, LIK: Love Insurance Kompany is currently running across 1,106 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.85 crore, as per Sacnilk's early estimate. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹18.08 Cr and total India net to ₹15.60 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

More about LIK

The science fiction romance comedy, which is directed by Vignesh Shivan and co-produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio, has supporting performances by Krithi Shetty Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, and Sunil Reddy.

A guy who believes in organic love falls in love with a lady who embraces tech-driven romance, but the movie takes place in 2040, where individuals in love guarantee their relationships using a dating app called LIK. By doing this, he aims to confront LIK.

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