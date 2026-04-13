Love Insurance Kompany Box Office collection day 4: Pradeep Ranganathan's film continues STEADY run, earns Rs 23 crore

Love Insurance Kompany continues its steady box office run, crossing 23 crore India net by Day 4, with a worldwide total nearing 35 crore despite mixed reviews.

Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 4: Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) opened in theatres to mixed reviews and is performing well at the box office. The science fiction romantic comedy directed by Vignesh Sivan is the first film to release in 2026 which features Pradeep after he achieved success with his roles in Dragon and Dude during 2025. The industry tracker reports that Love Insurance Kompany earned Rs 7.70 crore net in India through 4,149 shows on its third day of operation. The film has now reached a total of Rs 22.70 crore net in India.

The film showed 34.00% occupancy when it had 23.23% viewership for its morning shows which increased to 44.77% during the afternoon. The footfall saw a dip during the evening by 37.23% and registered 30.77% in the night.

The movie has grossed Rs 26.29 crore. The movie achieved total overseas earnings of Rs 8.30 crore after it earned Rs 3.00 crore on Day 3. The worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 34.59 crore.

LIK box office collection day 4

As of Day 4, LIK: Love Insurance Kompany is currently running across 1,053 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.36 Cr (as per Sacnilk's early estimates). This brings total India gross collections to ₹26.71 Cr and the total India net to ₹23.06 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

Love Insurance Kompany worldwide collection

Love Insurance Company debuted in theatres with a net revenue of Rs 6.85 crore over 3,202 performances in India. In India, the movie's gross was Rs 7.93 crore. The film's total gross collection is now Rs 9.93 crore worldwide after earning Rs 2.00 crore abroad.

LIK cast and plot

S. J. Suryah and Krithi Shetty play the key roles in the movie, while Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, and Sunil Reddy play minor parts. The movie centres on a young guy who, in search of love, goes to the future. He soon meets a business that approaches connections uniquely.

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