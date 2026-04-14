Love Insurance Kompany Box Office collection day 4: Pradeep Ranganathan's film faces weekday DIP, earns Rs 24 crore

Love Insurance Kompany sees a Day 4 dip with 2.01 crore, taking its India net total to 24.71 crore as the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer maintains a steady run after a strong opening weekend.

LIK Box Office Collection Day 4: Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), which Vignesh Shivan directs and Pradeep Ranganathan stars in, has begun its first Monday box office run after achieving a successful opening weekend. The film, which released on April 10, 2026, has now started to see the usual weekday drop in numbers. On Day 4, the film earned around ₹2.01 crore net in India. The current numbers show a significant decrease from the weekend numbers which will happen after the initial excitement dies down. The film is currently running in about 3,665 shows, with an average occupancy of around 19%.

LIK box office collection

The total India net collection has reached approximately ₹24.71 crore, while the gross collection has achieved ₹28.66 crore. During the weekend audiences showed strong interest in the film which allowed it to continue its successful performance.

The opening weekend gave the film a good push. The movie earned ₹7.95 crore on Saturdayand its Sunday earnings reached ₹7.70 crorewhich resulted in a total weekend revenue of approximately ₹15.65 crore. This early momentum has helped the film stay in a comfortable position for now.

In terms of language performance, the Tamil version continues to lead. It brought in about ₹1.56 crore on Day 4 across 2,371 shows. The Telugu version added ₹0.45 crore from 1,294 shows. Both versions reported similar occupancy levels.

Love Insurance Kompany occupancy

The Tamil version showed its highest show count in Chennai while Bengaluru and Coimbatore followed behind. The Telugu version peaked in activity between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

The film needs to make up more than its budget after it was made with a ₹60 crore budget. The film needs to show its performance which will determine its total box office results.

Love Insurance Kompany presents a futuristic world where an app called LIK enables people to establish relationships through technological means which creates challenges for understanding love in modern times.

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