Love Insurance Kompany Box Office collection day 6: Pradeep Ranganathan’s LIK sees sharp DROP, earns Rs 29 crore

Love Insurance Kompany box office Day 6: Pradeep Ranganathan starrer sees a sharp weekday drop, collecting 29.79 crore net in India as mixed reviews impact its momentum.

LIK Box Office collection day 6: On its fifth day, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) recorded modest collections as daily foot traffic remained muted. On Day 5 (Tuesday, April 14), the Pradeep Ranganathan film made about ₹0.43 crore net in India, a significant drop from the weekend figures amid conflicting reviews from viewers.

Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 6

As of Day 6, LIK: Love Insurance Kompany is currently running across 897 shows and has collected a net of ₹0.14 Cr, according to Sacnilk early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹34.44 Cr and total India net to ₹29.79 Cr so far, with India's final collections yet to be reported.

LIK struggles at the box office

LIK has struggled to maintain momentum throughout the weekdays following a strong debut weekend that exceeded ₹22.50 crore net. The sci-fi romance idea and Anirudh Ravichander's music piqued early interest, but the whole trajectory now hinges on increased occupancy and repeat business in the upcoming sessions.

About Love Insurance Kompany

Vignesh Shivan is the writer and director of the Tamil-language science fiction romantic comedy Love Insurance Kompany. In addition to Krithi Shetty and S. J. Suryah in significant roles, Pradeep Ranganathan plays Vaibhav Vasudevan, also known as "Vibe Vassey." The narrative, which takes place in 2040, examines how technology and human emotions interact through a futuristic dating app that guarantees love, resulting in a novel fusion of humour, romance, and science fiction. The film's pre-release hype has been enhanced by Anirudh Ravichander's well-received music.

The film succeeded during the weekend because people were attracted to its new concept and its lead actors. The movie experienced major weekday drop-offs because it received mixed reviews and viewers showed little interest in watching it again, which resulted in theaters operating at only 10 to 20 percent capacity outside of major Tamil cities. The Tamil version continues to drive the majority of business, while the Telugu dubbed version has received a rather quiet reaction.

Can Love Insurance Kompany sustain its run?

The performance of Love Insurance Kompany will depend on two factors, which include increased word-of-mouth advertising and holiday-related growth. The film requires a steady income to achieve profitability after its reported budget of ₹95 crore. The initial signs indicate that the threshold will be reached only if the second weekend shows substantial growth. Otherwise, it may settle as a mediocre performer, relying primarily on its home region. Positive audience attitude in the next few days is critical for any reversal.

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