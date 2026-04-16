Love Insurance Kompany Box Office collection day 7: Pradeep Ranganathan starrer crosses Rs 47 crore worldwide

Love Insurance Kompany crosses 47.12 crore worldwide as Pradeep Ranganathan starrer maintains steady box office run despite weekday drop in collections.

LIK Box Office collection day 7: Love Insurance Kompany is continuing its run in theatres with fairly steady numbers. The film, led by Pradeep Ranganathan, has now crossed ₹47.12 crore at the worldwide box office, according to the latest reports. While it may not be setting records, it’s holding on decently and still has some steam left in its run. So far, the film’s India net collection stands at ₹31.60 crore, while the India gross has reached ₹36.52 crore. Overseas, it has brought in ₹10.60 crore. These numbers reflect a film that opened well but is now settling into a more stable, slower pace as weekdays kick in.

LIK box office collection day 7

The film gathered ₹1.95 crore through its 3,560 showing slots which had 17.4% audience occupancy on Day 6 (Wednesday). The earnings decreased from Day 5 when the show count reached its highest point and the movie made ₹4.15 crore. The Indian net total reached ₹31.60 crore by Day 7 conclusion. The drop in performance does not come as a shock since it represents a common pattern for regular weekdays which apply to movies that depend on their weekend box office performance.

All about Love Insurance Kompany

The movie depicts a futuristic love concept that exists in the year 2040. In this world, relationships can be "insured" through a dating app called LIK. The story depicts a man who believes in traditional love while his love interest prefers technology-based relationships. The film presents its main emotional conflict through two characters who hold opposing views about relationships.

The narrative adds a time-travel element which creates a science fiction aspect. The story travels to 2035 when characters use their mobile device to discover how to love without relying on algorithms and screens. At one point, even the AI behind the app begins to question its own understanding of love, adding an interesting layer to the story.

Vignesh Shivan directed the movie, which stars Krithi Shetty and S. J. Suryah along with an extensive supporting cast.

With a fresh concept and decent box office performance so far, Love Insurance Kompany could continue its run if word-of-mouth stays positive in the coming days.

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