Love Insurance Kompany Box Office collection day 8: Pradeep Ranganathan film CROSSES Rs 49.92 crore worldwide

Love Insurance Kompany box office day 8: Pradeep Ranganathan and Vignesh Shivan's sci-fi rom-com earns 34.04 crore India net and 49.92 crore worldwide, showing steady but moderate growth.

LIK Box Office Collection Day 8: The science fiction romantic comedy Love Insurance Kompany was released in Tamil in 2026. The film was written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. The story takes place in 2040, when individuals use the dating app LIK to ensure partnerships. The plot centres on a man who opposes the technological system because he believes that true love exists.

Krithi Shetty and Pradeep Ranganathan play the main parts. S. J. Suryah stands out as another important character. Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika and Sunil Reddy are among the supporting cast members.

Love Insurance Kompany box office collection day 8

Pradeep Ranganathan and Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany has raised more than 10 crores from their international operations. The film has generated Rs 10.60 Cr from international markets. The international total now stands at Rs 49.92 Cr because of the slight domestic increase.

Sacnilk says that the movie's current net collection in India is Rs 34.04 Cr. Its gross in India is Rs 39.32 Cr. It added Rs 1.95 Cr net across 3,560 shows with 17.4% occupancy on day six, the first Wednesday. Day 7, on the first Thursday, brought in Rs 2.44 Cr net from 3,368 performances at 16.4% occupancy. India's overall net worth for the first week is Rs 34.04 Cr.

LIK overseas collection

Overseas, the film has made a total of Rs 10.60 Cr. With this release, Pradeep Ranganathan and Vignesh Shivan want to challenge global dominance. However, the effect is still not as great as anticipated.

Following a positive response from the audience, the Love Insurance Kompany team hosted a thank-you celebration.

What did Vigesh Shivan say about team's efforts?

Director Vignesh Shivan spoke about the effort involved, “We have invested almost everything we had to make this film. I request influencers not to attack the film but to talk about the good things in it.”

He added, “If I cook kesari, people ask why it is not spicy; if I cook chicken curry, they ask why it is not sweet. Sometimes people question everything.”

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