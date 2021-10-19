Love, marriage, extra marital affairs: When Sunny Deol's 'prem katha' left everyone stumped

'Dhai kilo ka haath' wala actor was among the handsomest actors of Bollywood in the 90s. While his shy nature made many fans fall for him, his angry man avatar in films got him a great fan following. Well, apart from films, his personal life kept him in the news too. As the actor celebrates his birthday, let's take a look at the times when his love life grabbed a lot of attention. In the past, Sunny Deol has been linked to many actresses. Even though he married his wife Pooja Deol within a year of his first release, his alleged affairs did keep him in the news. Prominently, four actresses cover up the alleged love life of the Gadar actor. Also Read - These 5 Bollywood superstars are in Sunny Deol's hit list; get ready for shockers

The first name is that of . Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia appeared in many film and it is rumoured that the pair was deeply in love with each other. So much that their affair reportedly lasted for almost 11 years. Dimple Kapadia had separated from , however, reports suggest that Sunny Deol was not ready to split from his wife and hence, they decided to part ways. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: When Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar came to blows over one actress - read shocking details

The second name in this list is of . The two stars acted in the film Betab and Sunny. Both of them released in consecutive years and that is when they reportedly fell in love with each other. However, their affair and wedding was not acceptable to Amrita's parents and hence, they had to reportedly part ways. Also Read - The price of Sooryavanshi diva Katrina Kaif's white bodycon dress for 'a day at the beach' can fund your weekend trip to Goa

It was during the filming of Dacoit that the rumours of the brewing fondness between Meenakshi Seshadri and Sunny Deol made it to the headlines. They were one hit pair as they appeared in many films together. However, their bond is said to have fizzled out soon.

As reported by Dailyhunt, there were sparks between and Sunny Deol too. It was being stated that they grew close on the sets of Ziddi and Shatriya. It was the time when the controversial affair of Raveena and was being widely discussed.