Love plot twists? Sunny Deol-starrer Ikka and other popular films that will keep you guessing

If you're in the mood for stories that keep you guessing till the very end, here's a watchlist worth bookmarking.

By: BollywoodLife | Published: July 15, 2026 7:57 PM IST





Love plot twists? Sunny Deol-starrer Ikka and other popular films that will keep you guessing

There's nothing quite like a film that convinces you you've cracked the mystery- only to pull the rug from under your feet. Whether it's a courtroom battle, a murder mystery or a crime thriller packed with secrets, these films prove that the truth isn't always what it seems. So, if you're in the mood for stories that keep you guessing till the very end, here's a watchlist worth bookmarking.

IKKA

If you think you've figured out where IKKA is headed, think again. As the courtroom battle unfolds, every hearing brings new revelations that challenge loyalties, uncover hidden truths and raise the stakes for everyone involved. Throw in Sunny Deol's return to the courtroom after 33 years, his much-awaited reunion with Akshaye Khanna, Siddharth P. Malhotra's slick direction, and powerful performances by Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome, and you've got a courtroom drama that keeps you invested till the final verdict.

Haseen Dillruba Franchise

If there's one franchise that has mastered the art of keeping audiences guessing, it's Haseen Dillruba. Between Rani (Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu (Vikrant Massey), love is never simple, trust is constantly tested, and every decision comes with unexpected consequences. Packed with murder investigations, shocking betrayals and twists that keep raising the stakes, Haseen Dillruba and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba blur the line between romance and crime, proving that nothing- and no one- is ever quite what they seem.

Ittefaq

No songs. No distractions. Just Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna in a gripping murder mystery packed with unanswered questions. As Akshaye Khanna's investigating officer pieces together conflicting versions of the same story, the film keeps you guessing until the final reveal. By the time the truth comes out, chances are you'll be second-guessing everything you thought you knew.

Jaane Jaan

A missing man, a murder investigation and three people hiding far more than they're willing to admit. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, Jaane Jaan slowly peels back its layers, proving that the quietest characters often hide the biggest secrets. The less you know before watching this one, the better.

Andhadhun

No list of twist-filled Hindi films is complete without Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana as a seemingly blind pianist, what begins as an ordinary story soon spirals into one of Bollywood's smartest thrillers. Packed with unexpected turns, unforgettable characters and an ending that still sparks debates years later, Andhadhun is a masterclass in keeping audiences guessing till the very last frame.

Monica, O My Darling

With Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Sikandar Kher leading the chaos, Monica, O My Darling is a stylish, quirky crime thriller where absolutely nobody can be trusted. Every character has a hidden agenda, every plan spirals into complete madness, and every twist is more outrageous than the last. If you're looking for a suspense thriller with equal parts mystery and dark humour, this one's a must-watch.

Badla

A hotel room. A murder. Two versions of the same story. Badla keeps changing the narrative with every conversation, making you question everything you've seen and heard. Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu deliver a gripping battle of wits in one of Hindi cinema's most satisfying mystery thrillers.

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