Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles was an instant hit among viewers. Well, after 14 years, Ektaa is all set to entertain the audience once again with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. This sequel is one of the most anticipated since its announcement. Fans are eagerly waiting for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 and cannot control their excitement. The team of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 has now unveiled the new release date of the film on Valentine's Day 2024. The makers had decided to release the movie on February 16, 2024, but it got postponed.

Well, now Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will hit theaters on April 19, 2024. The new release date has added a new level of curiosity among audiences. The sequel will have yet another unique storyline and plot which will add new dimensions to its creativity. Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures took to Instagram they share a motion poster with the release date of the movie. They captioned the post as , “Yeh Valentine's Day nahin aasan, bas itna samajh lijiye, Love Sex Aur Dhokha ka dariya hai aur doob ke jaana hai! #LoveSexAurDhokha2 in cinemas 19th April”.

Have a look at Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 motion poster

A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures)

In the motion poster, a heart was seen pulsating with various social media app icons. Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and the film is backed by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the production banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies.

Well, Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 will be having a clash with Karan Johar's Mr and Mrs Mahi starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.