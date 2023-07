Disha Patani’s shout-out to her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff has grabbed all the attention. The actress lauded Tiger Shroff for his new song titled Love Stereo Again, co-starring Zahrah Khan. The actor released his first musical project on July 21. Sharing a snapshot of Tiger Shroff from the song on Instagram Stories, Disha Patani wrote, “Is there anything you can't do Tiger Shroff. Love your voice and your look.” The actress also has a sweet message for Zahrah Khan as well: “Super hot and sexy.” Also Read - Disha Patani welcomes ‘Keety’ in her family on her birthday with an adorable post – view pic

About Love Stereo

Love Stereo Again is a scintillating song that features the dynamic duo Tiger Shroff and Zahrah S Khan, who has not only lent their mesmerising vocals but also showcased sizzling on-screen chemistry. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and produced by T-Series, the song has quickly become a sensation, garnering over 2 million views within just a day of its release. The captivating music video adds to the allure of the track.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s relationship

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's rumoured relationship has been a subject of much interest and speculation. Though the couple remained tight-lipped about their status, their joint appearances at events and social media exchanges fueled rumours about their alleged relationship.

The actor hinted towards his break-up with Disha Patani last year, during an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. When Karan Johar asked Tiger, "Are you dating her just now because there was a rumoured break-up?" The actor replied, "Oh really? Well, there has been speculation on us for a very long time. We have always maintained that we are amazing friends and that is what it is today." Questioning him further, Karan Johar asked, "That's it, so you are single then?" To this, Tiger said, "Yea, I think so."

Recently, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted together – for the first time – after their alleged breakup. They attended an MMA event hosted by Tiger's sister, Krishna Shroff. Their appearance together reignited rumours of a possible reconciliation.