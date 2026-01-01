Love & War, Cocktail 2, Chand Mera Dil: Bollywood’s 2026 slate confirms that love will take centre stage

In 2026, romance will be a major theme. From interesting releases like Love & War to Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Love Stories aree set to rule the big screen.

Romance has invariably been Bollywood’s favourite theme. From classic love stories to interesting takes on modern-day relationships, Hindi cinema banks on romance because it connects instantly with the viewers. Since love continues to be the emotion Bollywood explains best, 2026 too will witness filmmakers offering multiple relatable romantic tales. As expected, the lineup is both diverse and intriguing for it focuses on fresh pairings, star-studded projects and contemporary romantic stories. Read on to know what the viewers can watch in 2026.

Tu Yaa Main

Bejoy Nambiar directorial Tu Yaa Main will feature Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in key roles. The survival thriller will hit theatres on Valentine's Day. produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali, Tu Yaa Main has been referred to as a ‘high-concept, date-fright’ movie. It may begin as a charming meet-cute, but turns into a gripping survival thriller.

Do Deewane Seher Mein

The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar, and features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in key roles. The film will be released on February 20. Sanjay Leela Bhansali will present this "imperfectly perfect" love story and celebrate season of romance in a way that comes across as a 'warm hug, simple, soulful, and refreshingly pure,’ the makers had mentioned in a press release.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

It is a sequel to Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), which featured Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan feature as protagonist in the film. The makers had unveiled the poster in October. The Instagram post had read, "Har pati ki hoti hai, apni ek aflatoon duniya... Jo unko bhale hi satati ho, magar hum sabki badha hasati hai! Introducing the world of #PrajapatiPandey starring #AyushmannKhurrana in #PatiPatniAurWohDo. With #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi, and #RakulPreetSingh joining the ride, this #MudassarAziz directorial, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Renu Ravi Chopra, and creatively produced by Juno Chopra, brings laughter, love, and chaos this Holi - 4th March 2026."

Love & War

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. While the movie's first official look will be unveiled in January 2026, it is expected to hit theatres in March. Love & War is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal together, and reportedly revolves around a complicated love triangle between two officers, played by Ranbir and Vicky.

The film is set against the backdrop of war and features Alia Bhatt as a woman who is caught in an emotional struggle between duty and desire.

Chand Mera Dil

In November last year, Karan Johar had declared his new project - featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya. The filmmaker unveiled four posters of lead actors. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film has been produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. Karan Johaar took to his Instagram post to describe the film as a "unique and passionate" love story. While unveiling the first posters from the movie, he posted: "We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai. Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025."

