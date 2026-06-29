Love & War tragedy: FWICE SEEKS ₹50 lakh compensation for late technician, flags 16-20 hour shifts on film sets

The tragic death of a technician on the Love & War set has sparked a fresh conversation around workplace safety in the film industry. From FWICE's demand for increased compensation to concerns over extended work shifts, here's everything that has unfolded following the incident.

Love & War tragedy: FWICE SEEKS ₹50 lakh compensation for late technician, flags 16-20 hour shifts on film sets

After the death of 42-year-old crew member Chandradhari Singh Yadav on the set of Love & War, worker safety is getting some long-overdue attention. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wants Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s team to bump up the compensation for Yadav’s family from ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh. So far, the production house gave ₹40 lakh, but FWICE says it’s not enough. FWICE president B.N. Tiwari explained to IANS that Yadav was just 42 and the only person supporting his family. “He had big responsibilities. We’re asking the production to raise it to ₹50 lakh so the family gets better financial support,” Tiwari said. Right now, FWICE’s focus is on getting this extra money for Yadav’s family, not on calling out safety failures, at least for this specific set.

FWICE Flags Industry-Wide Working Conditions

The accident happened on June 17 in Mumbai during a shoot. Yadav, a carpenter on the set, died after an electrical mishap. Some other workers got hurt too, but there aren’t many details. FWICE isn’t just worried about this one incident. Tiwari says long hours are a big problem across the whole industry. “Workers and technicians are being made to work like slaves. This needs to stop,” he said. Officially, shifts are supposed to be limited to 12 hours, but FWICE says 16 to 20 hour workdays are common on movie, TV, and web series sets. Going forward, the federation plans to tighten checks on health and safety standards.

AICWA’s Parallel Demands

Despite these issues, FWICE hasn’t filed any FIRs against producers. “We’ve never gone for FIRs. Our job is to fight for our workers’ rights and safety,” Tiwari said. They say it’s better to sort things out with discussions, whether it’s about compensation or safety. While FWICE pushes for more money, another group, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) is calling for mandatory safety inspections on all sets in Maharashtra. They want strict rules to prevent more tragedies and are demanding a high-level investigation into how Yadav died.

What Happens Next?

For now, Bhansali’s production team hasn’t made a public statement about the extra ₹10 lakh. Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, is under a spotlight since the accident, and crew welfare is at the center of the conversation. Worker safety, forced overtime, and accountability have all roared back into the debate, issues that hit every production house, not just this one.

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