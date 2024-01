Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are the newest alleged love birds of Bollywood. Although the duo hasn't publicly confirmed their relationship, their frequent holiday pictures leave little doubt about their romantic liaison. The two haven't yet shared the screen space, but they have walked the ramp together. However, the fans of Aditya and Ananya might soon see them together in a film. In a recent interview, Ananya Panday revealed the Aditya Roy Kapur's movie she wants to star in with him. Also Read - Has Ananya Panday upset Palak Tiwari fans with caption on latest pic with Orry? Here's what happened

Ananya Pandey wants to do Ok Jaanu with Aditya Roy Kapur

In a recent interview with Instant Bollywood, Ananya Panday expressed her desire to star in the film Ok Jaanu alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. After giving it some serious thought, she revealed that the film looks like a lot of fun and the actors seemed to have had a great time while shooting it. Panday, who is known for her roles in movies such as Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, stated that she likes Ok Jaanu because it's a light-hearted romantic comedy. Also Read - Suhana Khan in The Archies to Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak: Bollywood actresses who locked lips in their debut films

It would be interesting to see if Ananya and Aditya would be cast for the sequel of Ok Jannu, now that Ananya has expressed her wish. Also Read - Ananya Panday reveals how she coped with break-up; finds current BF Aditya Roy Kapur's THIS movie a heartbreak playlist