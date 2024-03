LSD 2: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is speculated to have backed out of Ekta Kapoor's film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The film was offered to Nimrit during her stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Ekta Kapoor entered the show during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, and after conducting a series of auditions of the contestants, she announced that Nimrit had been selected for her upcoming film Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The Choti Sardarni star was certainly ecstatic about grabbing the opportunity then; however, it is now speculated that she has backed out as her character required performing certain intimate scenes with which she was not comfortable. Also Read - Uorfi Javed to make her debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2? Social media sensation joins Mouni Roy in never-seen-before avatar

Uorfi Javed replaces Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in Ekta Kapoor's film

According to a recent report on Gossip TV, Bigg Boss 16 and Choti Sardarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has backed out of LSD 2. The actress was not comfortable with certain intimate scenes. It is speculated that as soon as the actress was given a detailed version about her character and the intimate scenes, she was in two minds about doing the film. She even informed the crew about her apprehensions; however, the makers were unable to do much for the actress as the film's script is such that the intimate scenes are an integral part of it. After much discussion, Nimrit then decided to let go of the project. It is stated that Uorfi Javed has now been roped in to step into the shoes of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and finally, the controversial fashionista will make her debut in Bollywood with Ekta Kapoor's film. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Puneet Superstar proposes Urfi Javed; says 'Mujhe aap jaise hi ladki ki talaash thi'

The first installment of Love Sex Aur Dhokha, which featured actors like Nushrratt Bharuccha and RajKummar Rao, was highly liked by the audience. The second installment is all set to release on April 19th, 2024. Just like the first part, the second installment will also be directed by Dibakar Banerjee.