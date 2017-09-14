Lucknow Central music review: This is no Rock On, but Farhan Akhtar’s jailbreak drama delivers thanks to a couple of terrific songs

Farhan Akhtar has a fetish for bands, it seems. After two Rock On movies, Farhan Akhtar joins another band but this time it is in jail. Lucknow Central, releasing on September 15, is based on a real-life incident and is directed by Ranjit Tiwari. The album for the movie has six songs, including a remix, with music done by multiple composers. Surprisingly, Farhan has not sung a single track in the movie. Anyway, here’s our review of the album… Also Read - Before Kirti Kulhari-Saahil Sehgal, THESE 8 Bollywood couples parted ways after getting married

Kaavaan Kaavaan

Who doesn’t like the original Kawa Kawa song from the brilliant Monsoon Wedding, that was sung by the inimitable Sukhwinder Singh? The song gets a fantastic tribute in the Lucknow Central album, that is every bit as enjoyable as the original number. Rearranged by Arjunna Harjaie with lyrics by Kumaar, the song uses the catchphrase from the original song. The dhol beats are definitely catchy. Sukhwinder Singh fans may miss him here, but Divya Kumar’s energetic singing makes sure that the song is done full justice. The remix version is decent. Also Read - Thalapathy 67: Thalapathy Vijay to join hands with this pan-India filmmaker for a massy entertainer?

Meer - E - Kaarwan Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Baahubali 3, Godzilla vs Kong box office, Saina gets a thumbs up

Meer-E-Kaarwan is composed by Rochak Kohli to the lyrics of Adheesh Verma. With a mix of folk and Sufi elements, Meer-E-Kaarwan is easy on your ears and has that instant likability factor. Sung beautifully by both Amit Mishra and Neeti Mohan, especially the latter, this should be a lovely addition to your playlist.

Teen Kabootar

Arjunna Harjaie returns to compose Teen Kabootar. It is a situational track, where Farhan Akhtar and co. try to ‘audition’ in front of the jail warden, played by Ronit Roy. What works best for the song are the lyrics by Kumaar and the playful singing by Mohit Chauhan and Divya Kumar. And after a long time, I didn’t find Badshah’s rap to be an unnecessary addition to a song.

Rangdaari

Every album has that one standout song, and for Lucknow Central, it happens to be Rangdaari. Beautifully composed by Arjunna Harjaie, Rangdaari is sung by everyone’s favourite (except for Salman Khan, just kidding!) male singer, Arijit Singh. Merging semi-classical elements with folk tunes, Rangdaari works on every level, with Kumaar working his magic with the lyrics. Would love to see how the song plays on the big screen.

Baaki Rab Pe Chhod De

Baaki Rab Pe Chhod De is quite a fast number that is composed by the master of remixes, Tanishk Bagchi, who had delivered an enjoyable album sometime back with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. It’s a dance number, equipped with some energetic singing by Brijesh Shandllya, Arman Hasan, Vayu, and Tanishk Bagchi. Kumaar is on a roll here, writing some really quirky lines, purely for which Baaki Rab Pe Chhod De has to be heard. Will work well in the days ahead if the movie connects with the audience.

Our verdict

Since the movie is about a group of prisoners forming a band, music has to be the core of the film and it has to connect with the listeners. Thankfully the soundtrack of Lucknow Central largely succeeds at that, though we miss an angst-filled rock number like Hulchul from Qaidi Band, a movie with a similar theme released a month ago. Still, the album is overall pleasant, and I will recommend it solely for Rangdaari.

Our picks

Kaavaan Kaavaan, Meer - E - Kaarwan, Rangdaari