Lust Stories 2 actor Kumud Mishra has been receiving rave reviews for his performance in the short film where he plays this abusive husband to Kajol, and boy, he is just perfect in his character. BollywoodLife had an exclusive chat with this talented actor, where he spoke his heart out on why he instantly said yes to Lust Stories 2. When asked about being hesitant or awkward about doing such bold and intimate scenes, he said that, "Initially, I was very worried and uncomfortable about certain scenes and the character that I was playing, but my director, Amit Ji, was so good that I let myself in, and you can see the result".

Talking about Kajol, he praised the actress and said, She has been showing exceptional body work over the years, and the way she transforms herself in the character is just a visual treat, and there were no uncomfortable moments between us; day one we bonded well, and the kind of actor she is, she makes her go-star job easy".

Agree ? the only short in #LustStories2 that created any impact whatsoever mainly thanks to that terrific twist in the end ?@itsKajolD #AmitSharma #KumudMishra https://t.co/f5W8o7JyO9 — Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) July 4, 2023

Kumud Mishra gained fame by doing impactful jobs, and when we asked him if he was surprised by getting an offer of such a dark character, he said, Not at all, Mukesh Chandra told me that he has something like this in his mind and he feels that I should do this role, and I was beaming with joy internally because what happens sometimes is that you have asked doubt, but people like these give you that assurance that you can do such roles, and honestly, I know myself, how dirty I am, and I can do this role or not( he laughed)".

Calling himself a greedy actor, Kumud Mishra only joked about getting good work and even admitted that he doesn't like to see himself onscreen much as he is critical of his work.