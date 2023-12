Lust Stories 2 was special for Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia in more than one ways. The Netflix's anthology film received great reviews from all, but Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia found love in each other. It was on the sets of Lust Stories 2 that reportedly love blossomed between the two. Since then, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been setting relationship goals for all. They will make public appearances together and will boast about each other in interviews. In a recent interview, Vijay Varma spoke about the similarities he shares with Tamannaah Bhatia. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia glows in no makeup look; diva twins in black with BF Vijay Varma

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to get the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia wears a nude outfit for an event; a look at Bollywood divas who dared to go bold

Vijay Varma talks about the love of his life Tamannaah Bhatia

At a recent event, Vijay Varma spoke about how he and Tamannaah have a lot of in common despite coming from two different forms of cinema. The Baahubali actress, Tamannaah Bhatia, is known for being a part of big commercial films while Vijay Varma is more about dark, edgy, content driven projects. Talking about the same, Vijay Varma said that he has a lot to learn from his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia as she understands a lot of things and make her look at things differently. He also added, "It’s so shocking and new for people to see these two very different worlds coming together, but between the two of us, we are very similar as people. Our values and beliefs are the same, and that’s what matters the most. " He also said that both of them are very hardworking people and it is a good feeling to have when there is someone to share this joy and celebrate good things. Also Read - Before Gadar 2 beauty Ameesha Patel, THESE celebs refused to kiss and do intimate scenes in movies

Trending Now

In the past, Tamannaah Bhatia has also spoken about her bond with Vijay Varma. She had called him her happy place and stated that Vijay is someone that she deeply cares about.

Every since Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have officially confirmed their relationship, they have become a favourite of fashion designers and photographers to be their muse.

Check out Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Here's another video of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma is best known for web series like Dahaad, Kaalkoot and more. He was last seen in Jaane Jaan along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and more. Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Aakhri Sach and Jee Karda.