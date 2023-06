Kajol has left fans worried with her latest Instagram post. The actress who recently announced Lust Stories 2 has removed all of her posts from her Instagram feed. She has shared on the note, however, is one of the most terrific performers we have in the country. The actress has been impressing much with her latest projects. She had just announced Lust Stories 2. Fans of the actress are quite worried about Kajol's Instagram story and the post which says the same thing about the actress facing some hardship. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor's 'fixing mess' to Ranbir Kapoor calling Alia Bhatt 'Dal Chawal' - Bollywood actors who raised eyebrows with their comments on marriage

Kajol removes all her posts from Instagram and goes on a social media break

Kajol shared a single post on her Instagram a couple of minutes ago which read, "Facing one of the toughest trails of my life." (sic). "Taking a break from social media," Kajol wrote in the caption. She shared the same in her Instagram stories. The rest of the posts from Kajol's Instagram feed have been removed or deleted. Fans of Kajol are worried and have been sharing healing messages and prayers for the actress. Kajol's post is going viral in entertainment news. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 teaser is fire: Is this where Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia fell in love?

Check out Kajol's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Check out the comments below Kajol's Instagram posts here:

Kajol would share photoshoots, throwbacks and also post reels with witty and goofy captions. Kajol's photoshoots would often leave her fans in awe. The Salaam Venky actress would also tickle her fans silly with her goofy posts and captions. We wonder what's happening with Kajol and hope that everyone turns fine sooner.

Kajol in Lust Stories

Kajol is a part of the second anthology series of Lust Stories. She will join the rest of the cast in the anthology series which includes , , , , Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash and Kumud Mishra to name a few. This time, the anthology will be directed by five filmmakers namely Amit Ravindernath Sharma, , and . As per the teaser, Kajol sports a simple look in a saree. She has shared screen space with a young boy in the teaser. Nothing much is known about the web series for now.

The first part of Lust Stories has been quite successful. It starred , Kiara Adani, , , , , and more. The first anthology was directed by , , and .