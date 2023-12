Amruta Subhash recently starred in Netflix Lust Stories 2 where she was part of Konkana Sen Sharma's directorial, Mirror. The story had some intimate scene between Amruta and Shrikant Yadav which made both the actors extremely nervous. Now it's not that Amruta hasn't performed intimate scene before. But Shrikant is Amruta's closest friend and the idea of preforming such steamy scenes with him made her very uncomfortable. More than Amruta, it was Shrikant who was feeling very awkward. The actress recently revealed it was actually her husband actor Sandesh Kulkarni who encouraged Shrikant to perform the steamy scenes.

Amruta Subhash: Was nervous shooting intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2

The actress was recently part of actor's roundtable which also had actors like Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and others. While discussing Lust Stories 2, Amruta Subhash reveled that she still gets goosebumps when she remembers the day when Konkana informed her about preforming intimate scenes with costar and best friend Shrikant Yadav. She mentioned that she was so taken a back that she requested Konkana for a day off as she first needs to discuss it with Shrikant. Like Amruta, Shrikant too was feeling very nervous.

Amruta Subhash reveals husband encouraging costar to perform intimate scenes

Amruta stated that her husband Sandesh too is friends with Shrikant. The Gully Boy actress reveled how it was her better half who made Shrikant understand that he can easily do such scenes. Amruta shared what Sandesh said to Shrikant "Tu aaram se kar lega yaar. Hojayega Tujhse.'. Amruta's words left everyone on the roundtable in splits.

Amruta Subhash is every director's favorite. She is a very well-known name in the Marathi film industry. Her debut film was Shwaas was India's official entry to Oscars. Amruta is also a national award winner. She won the prestigious award for her role in Marathi film Astu. The actress gained wider recognition in Bollywood when she starred in Gully Boy where she played the role of Ranveer Singh aka Murad's mother, Razia Sheikh. From there on there have been no looking back for Amruta.

Amruta met her husband Sandesh while she was prepping for a theatre play. Their shared passion for cinema formed the base of their love story. The duo got married in 2003.