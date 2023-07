Lust Stories 2 is one of the most talked about films in the media right now. The film streaming on Netflix is an anthology with short films revolving around lust, romance, and sexual desires. One of the most loved film in the anthology is The Mirror starring Amruta Subhash and Tillotama Shome directed by Konkana Sen Sharma. Amruta Subhash has been lauded for her intimate scenes in the film which was all about female desire and the complexities that come with it. She is currently making headlines in the entertainment news for her statement about Anurag Kashyap. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 star Angad Bedi reveals Neha Dhupia's reaction; shares thoughts on 'Test drive before marriage' funda [EXCLUSIVE]

Amruta Subhash who also featured in Sacred Games revealed that her first-ever sex scene was for Anurag Kashyap’s film. She appreciated the filmmaker for being gender sensitive and being concerned about a women’s menstruation cycle. Sacred Games directorial team asked the actress about her period dates so they could schedule her shoot when she is comfortable. Talking about Lust Stories 2, shooting The Mirror was not really easy because the cast had to portray a lot of emotions of love, lust, desire, and hatred. Unarguably Amruta and Tillotama did remarkable work. Also, the director Konkana Sen Sharma filmed the beautiful story. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 actress Amruta Subhash reveals Anurag Kashyap's team asked for period dates while filming Sacred Games

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tillotama Shome (@tillotamashome)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amruta Subhash (@amrutasubhash)

Sharing about BTS moment post the success of their short film titled The Mirror the cast and the director made it to the gram. Tillotama Shome shared a candid snapshot from the sets of Lust Stories 2. She made an appreciation post for Shrikant Yadav, the man who did not have a say yet said so much. She also thanked Konkana Sen Sharma as an incredible actor and human. Amruta Subhash also dedicated her Instagram post to Tillotama and Konkana. In a post sharing a few pictures of her with Tillotama, she thanked the latter for mentioning her name in front of the director for casting. She also called herself a fan of her co-actor. In another post, Amruta shared her love for Koko. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Angad Bedi is all praise for Neena Gupta; says, "Would have loved to be in a position where I can romance her' [EXCLUSIVE]

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

Earlier Konkana Sen Sharma also shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes stills on her official Instagram handle. The pictures spoke of what went behind the shooting of The Mirror for Lust Stories 2. She is seen directing the cast of the film explaining the scenes and their role. Looks like it was fun shooting Lust Stories 2 short film The Mirror. Apart from Konkona Sen Sharma's film, the Netflix anthology also features stories by R. Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Lust Stories 2 is not streaming on Netflix.