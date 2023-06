Vijay Varma thinks he "must have" had sex on a first date, although Tamannaah Bhatia claims she has never engaged in such behaviour. The actors are preparing for the debut of Lust Stories 2, their newest work. In Sujoy Ghosh's short for the Netflix anthology, which goes live online on June 29, Tamannaah and Vijay will be portrayed on screen together for the first time.

Vijay and Tamannaah have been dating for a while now and recently announced their relationship. The confirmation happened around the time that interviews and promotional tours for Lust Stories 2 got underway.



Test driving before getting married

On their second date, Vijay Varma inquired about their sexual activity, and Sujoy replied, "I have to battle for everything because I come from a relatively normal middle-class household. Nothing is simple for me. If the team agreed with Neena Gupta's line from Lust Stories 2: "Shaadi se pehle test drive to karna chahiye (One should get a test drive before marriage)," throughout the interview. In a flash, Vijay Varma declared his belief in whatever Neena says, and Tamannaah Bhatia agreed, saying it was wise to heed her advice because she "knows it all".



Sex on first date

Tamannaah reacted when asked if she had ever had sex on a first date by saying yes when asked if she had ever endured a horrible date. She claimed that she has never engaged in sexual activity on a first date, but Vijay told a news outlet, "I must have." Everyone was in splits when director Sujoy responded, "Not that lucky," to the query.



Lust Stories 2

In addition to Neena, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vijay Varma, Lust Stories 2 also stars Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, and Kumud Mishra. It is a compilation of videos that presents relationships from the viewpoint of women and is produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent.