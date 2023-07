Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have lately been the talk of the town, ever since they confirmed dating each other. The couple revealed that the first sparks between them were ignited while shooting for the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2. Although both are fairly private about their relationship, they have not shied away from talking about each other, quite fondly, in several interviews. In a recent interview, Tamannaah revealed some characteristics of Vijay Varma, that make him “an equal partner.” Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia OPENS UP on misogynist and sexist comments she received over her intimate scenes

Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma a wonderful man Also Read - Kajol praises daughter Nysa Devgn's conduct in front of the paparazzi; says, 'If I was in her place...'

In an interaction with Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about her romantic equation with Vijay Varma. The Baahubali actress had only nice things to say about her partner. According to Tamannaah, Vijay was a “wonderful” human, and being with him made her the “happiest.” Tamannaah further added that Vijay treats women with respect, a trait that the actor imbibed within himself, due to the presence of “strong” female figures in his life. Also Read - Is Lust Stories 2 actress Tillotama Shome connected to Jaya Bachchan? Here's what we know

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

“I'm the happiest I have been. He is a wonderful human being and an equal partner. I think he has a lot of strong women in his life and I feel like that's what it takes… when you respect those strong women, you respect your woman as well,” shared Tamannaah Bhatia. She continued that it was respect, that the present generation needs to learn. The actress strongly voiced her opinion that instead of teaching women to behave in a certain manner in front of men, we should teach men how to treat women respectfully.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

In the same interaction, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that she was not new to arranged marriage proposals coming her way. But while they agreed that Tamannaah had achieved much stardom in her life, they wanted her to stop accepting further projects. Tamannaah was quick to refuse their marriage proposal because she was not ready to “enter any equation where women are expected to compromise on their most basic feelings.”

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma first dating rumours

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma sparked dating rumours after a video of the duo kissing each other at a party in Goa, during New Year’s Eve got viral. Although the couple kept their relationship a secret for a long time, it was only recently, that Tamannaah broke her silence on dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma.