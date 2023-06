Kajol is being hailed for her latest performance in Lust Stories 2. The actress left her fans mighty impressed with her bold choice to play a domestic violence survivor and got lauded for exposing the brutal reality of marriage. Lust Stories 2 has been released on OTT, and Kajol and Kumud Mishra’s story is being loved as the fans call it worth watching. The climax of the film is beautiful, and it will leave you on the edge of your seat. While there are netizens who are expressing their disappointment over Kajol laying this kind of role as they didn't expect this from her. Kajol has been this A lister actress and they cannot imagine h doing this role, but it's very courageous of the actress being so bold with her choice sand setting inspirations for all the young aspiring actors.

The #Kajol & #KumudMishra starring short directed by #AmitSharma easily stands out as the best of the anthology It integrates themes of depravity & revenge with such a crisp screenplay & an exceptionally crafted climax. Can't wait to talk about them all tomorrow#LustStories2 pic.twitter.com/xTgN0HVxyt — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 29, 2023

That was unexpected Kajol..? He to Kajol - " Saali , Kutiya , Manhoos" & Fucked her ?#LustStories2 pic.twitter.com/URS0remLI9 — Lala ! (@LalaThedaktar) June 29, 2023

#AjayDevgn Sir Apke " Sanskar " Kider Gaye. Yeh Admi Apki Biwi #Kajol ko Saali,, Kutiya aur Manhoos Bol raha ha us ke bad he Fucked her ???. Shame on you #Kajol. That was unexpected from u in #LustStories2.? pic.twitter.com/aCXbLMmsBM — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) June 29, 2023

Apart from Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia has bowled over her fans with her hot and happening avatar and her steamy scenes with actor Vijay Varma. Tamannaah went all bold for the first time, and this is her first kissing scene with her real-life boyfriend on screen. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi, Amruta Subhash, Konkana Sen Sharma, Tillotama Shome and more in the film,