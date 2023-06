The much-anticipated Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2, was released on the OTT platform on June 29. So far, the film has received mixed reviews from critics and the masses. But one of the four-part series, featuring Kajol, has struck the right chord with the viewers. Kajol, who is on a promotional spree for Lust Stories 2, recently voiced her opinions on the concept of female sexuality and pleasure. Known for her outspokenness and unabashed views, the actress put emphasis that it was high time society normalised female pleasure. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 web series review: Tamannaah, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol starrer is steamy but boring say netizens; praise THESE two actresses [Check Reactions]

Kajol urges the normalisation of female sexuality and pleasure

In an interview with Filmfare, Kajol revealed how back in the ancient era, pleasure and intimacy were topics that were included in archaic texts and education. Later on, however, it became a hush-hush subject, and we restricted ourselves from discussing it openly. "But at the end of the day, it is a very normal part of life that we cannot do without. I think it needs to be normalised the same way that we've normalised eating and drinking," rationalised Kajol.

According to Kajol, not making sex, intimacy, and pleasure "a part of the conversation" and actively avoiding the discussion gives the issue "more attention and focus" because of which it fails to get normalised.

Kajol speaks on the evolution of lust in Hindi cinema

In the same interaction, Kajol further shed light on how the concept of lust has evolved over the years in Hindi cinema. Earlier, she recalled, two roses were shown, to symbolise intimacy between the protagonists. “So I think we've evolved just a step forward and decided to make something like Lust Stories 2,” she said.

The Salaam Venky actress added that the present audience has long, moved on from “eternal love stories.” Striking out the ‘love of the life’ notion, people today, believe that an individual can fall in love more than once. “And therefore, all the love stories… are based more on friendships, modern relationships, and society."

Lust Stories 2 synopsis and cast

Lust Stories 2 explores the feelings of lust, desire, and love, and how it impacts or affects human relationships. It is helmed by four well-known directors, including, Sujoy Ghosh, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The ensemble cast comprises Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Verma, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, and Tillotama Shome.