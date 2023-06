Lust Stories 2 actress Mrunal Thakur’s love-making scene is going viral along with Angad Bedi from the film that has been released on June 29, and the netizens are damn excited for this one, especially after Mrunal's love-making that has been leaked online is creating quite a stir and fans are wondering if she will be the next Kiara Advani as the actress gained attention with her orgasm scene in Lust Stories directed by Karan Johar. Mrunal has been making waves with her choices, and now Lust Stories 2 is bringing her all the attention. Mrunal fans are stunned with her going bold on screen and they cannot wait for her to get all the accolades and recognition for being so mind blowing every time. Also Read - SatyaPrem Ki Katha screening: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani set couple goals in white; Mrunal Thakur slips into a dangerously high-slit dress and more [VIEW PICS]

Watch the video of Mrunal Thakur's love-making scene with Angad Bedi from Lust Stories 2 is going viral.

These two are going to fire on #Netflix amazing porn scenes by #MrunalThakur and fabulous adults movie release on 29june 2023 #TamannaahBhatiahot #LustStories2 ??? pic.twitter.com/upOjvttsrP — offline_ Krishna_Vohra (@812760180) June 21, 2023

Along with Mrunal Thakur, Tamannaah Bhatia's hot and kissing scenes from the film are going viral, and fans are smitten with her chemistry with Vijay Varma, who is also her life lover. The film also stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, and Tillotame Shome in prominent roles. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 Screening: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma splash their crackling chemistry; Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta and others join [VIEW PICS]

Absolutely LOVED the #LustStories2 segment by @konkonas It is nuanced and honest, poignant and heartbreaking. And performed to perfection by @TillotamaShome and @AmrutaSubhash. Congratulations! Love you all❤️ — Alankrita Shrivastava (@alankrita601) June 29, 2023

Fans are also hailing Amruta Subhash and Konkana Sen Sharma for being so stupendous, overall Lust Stories 2 gets a thumbs up from fans as they lauding all the actors for being so real and raw. Lust Stories 2 is worth the watch say fans. Are you ready to witness the lust of the actors that they are portraying onscreen. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 divas Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur mobbed at the airport, fans say 'too much gorgeousness in single frame'