Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol make for one of the most amazing Bollywood jodi ever. Fans Love and ship them even today. Kajol is currently basking in the love and adulation coming her way for her stint in Lust Stories 2. The actress' decision to do the web series have indeed shocked her fans but they are mighty impressed with her work. In a recent interview, Kajol praised Shah Rukh Khan and it will leave you wanting to see them on-screens again. Also Read - The Family Man 2 actress Priyamani is against doing kissing and intimate scenes on screen, here's why

Kajol praises Shah Rukh Khan; calls him an understanding co-star

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have been friends for the longest of time. They have given some amazing films and some iconic characters. And they are often brought into conversations together for the amazing chemistry and super off-screen bond that they share. So during one of the interviews, while promoting Lust Stories, Kajol opened up on one quality of Shah Rukh that's the best. She calls him the most understanding costar. Also Read - The Archies beauty Suhana Khan stuns in white; Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor echo our feelings

Kajol says that Shah Rukh understands what a woman is uncomfortable to do and not to do. And hence, the Jawan star will go to any length and make his co-stars feel comfortable to do that thing. Kajol gushes that Shah Rukh Khan is the most understanding costar she has worked with ever, throughout her filmography. The actress says that the superstar understands that his female costar is not comfortable to do something and then he will figure out a way to make it comfortable for the actress. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Top 10 Inspiring Quotes On Success and Life

Watch the video of Kajol gushing about Shah Rukh Khan as a costar here:

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have the most domestic vibes and people ship them together madly. It was in Dilwale that we saw this amazing jodi on-screen together again. Let's see when and how they are teamed up again together. The script and the film need to be amazing to bring such an amazing jodi together on-screen.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Dunki with Taapse Pannu in the pipeline. It is Rajkumar Hirani film. On the other hand, he has Jawan by Atlee up for release. Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. It is scheduled to release on 7th September. Kajol on the other hand, is garnering praise for her bold role in Lust Stories 2 and for playing the character of a domestic violence survivor.