Tamannaah Bhatia is ruling the headlines for various reasons. From her films, OTT debut to her love life - Tamannaah Bhatia is in the news all the time. After Jee Karda, Tamannaah Bhatia is now looking forward to the release of Lust Stories 2 in which she shares the screen space with her boyfriend Vijay Varma. The series which also stars Kajol, Neena Gupta and more will make it to Netflix on June 29. But before that, a video of the actress crying had made its way to the internet. Well, hold your horses, as it's nothing much serious. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 divas Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur mobbed at the airport, fans say 'too much gorgeousness in single frame'

Tamannaah Bhatia gets teary-eyed; here's why

A video of Tamannaah Bhatia has gone viral in which she could be seen greeting a die-hard fan. She is completely overwhelmed by the fan's gesture. The fan did not just felicitate the actress with a bouquet but she even showed the huge tattoo of Tamannaah's face on her arm. The girl also tattooed 'Love You Tamannaah' on her arm. The actress could not hold back her happy tears. Indeed it is quite a heart-touching moment. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Neena Gupta shares in the old days women were taught to fulfil their ‘duty’ when their husband asked for s*x

Talking about Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming projects, she has Lust Stories 2. The series is a lot in the news as it also features a passionate kissing scenes between the love birds. For a long time, Tamannaah Bhatia followed the no kissing on screen policy, however, she broke it for Lust Stories 2. In an interview with Film Companion, the actress spoke about breaking the policy and said that she did not want anything to hold her back. She was quoted saying, "India is vast and so many parts are yet to evolve. A lot of evolution has happened, but a lot more is left. I did not want this to sort of hold me back. It was purely for creativity. Not like I am trying to be famous after 18 years (in showbiz). Not my endeavor." The actress' fans gave out drastic reaction looking at the steamy kissing teaser video from the promo. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma reveal the things that they find annoying about each other

Tamannaah Bhatia also has films like Jailer and Bhola Shankar in the pipeline. Both the films are expected to release this year.