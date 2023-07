Tamannaah Bhatia's recent web series Jee Karda and Lust Stories 2 grabbed a lot of attention. It is because of her intimate scenes in the shows. Tamannaah Bhatia followed a no kissing on-screen policy for almost 14 years which she broke for her OTT ventures. Earlier, in many interviews, Tamannaah Bhatia explained why she took a decision to break out of the mold. She said that wanted to grow as an actor and limit herself. Now, the actress has opened up on misogynist and sexist comments she received post the intimate scenes went viral. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia lauds South Indian actors for their chivalry, calls Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya most 'well behaved

Tamannaah Bhatia breaks silence on criticism received for performing intimate scenes

In an interview with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about the criticism she received over her intimate scenes. She mentioned that she was quite surprised to see that people were judging her morally for performing intimate scenes and also pointed out how male actors, on the other hand, are lauded for performing such scenes. Tamannaah spoke about gender discrimination and said that people waste no time judging a girl. She also expressed shock over people's mindset even in the year 2023. When asked about the most misogynist comment that she read, Tamannaah Bhatia said, "Kya majboori thi ki ye aise scenes kar rahi kar rahi hai. I found that really strange because as an actor if I play a serial killer, would I become that? " The actress also spoke about the promise that she made to her parents when she was 14 that she won't do anything that would make them uncomfortable. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia REVEALS how she felt watching her intimate scenes with family

Tamannaah Bhatia shared the screen space with her boyfriend Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2. They appeared in the story that was helmed by Sujoy Gosh. The ending of the story left many shocked. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's on-screen chemistry was loved by many. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Kajol hailed for playing domestic violence survivor; fans laud her for exposing brutal reality of marriage [View reactions]

Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming projects

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen in two South biggies - Bhola Shankar and Jailer. In Bhola Shankar, she will be sharing the screen space with Chiranjeevi and Keerthy Suresh. Jailer is a film with mighty Rajinikanth in the lead. There is great buzz and anticipation around both the films. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.