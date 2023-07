Lust Stories 2 has premiered on Netflix. The sequel stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, and many more. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are lot in the limelight because of the intimate scenes that they have shared in Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah Bhatia who refrained from doing a kissing scene for the longest period of time, dropped her inhibitions and pulled off a fiery kissing scene in Lust Stories 2. Fans are going gaga because Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are a couple in real life. Now, the actress has revealed how she felt watching the scenes with her family. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Kajol hailed for playing domestic violence survivor; fans laud her for exposing brutal reality of marriage [View reactions]

Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about watching intimate scenes with family

As reported by IndiaGlitz.com, Tamannaah Bhatia in an interview stated that she felt awkward watching the intimate scenes with her family. She even mentioned that she was uncomfortable while shooting the scenes but she is also happy that she did what work required her to do as an artist. The actress was quoted saying, "I acted in 'Lust Stories 2' has become a talking point. But for me, my journey will be as an actress who fulfills the expectations of the fans. Watching the intimate scenes with my family was a bit awkward. Also, I felt uncomfortable while shooting those scenes. But at the same time, I think that I am an artist and I am happy to do what is required of me at work." Earlier, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that Vijay Varma was the first co-star she has ever kissed on-screen. The couple are truly-madly-deeply in love with each other and their chemistry has been liked by many in Lust Stories 2. Prior to Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah Bhatia appeared in web series Jee Karda and the actress did manage to pull off some bold scenes in it too. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 web series review: Tamannaah, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol starrer is steamy but boring say netizens; praise THESE two actresses [Check Reactions]

Lust Stories 2 reveiw

Lust Stories 2 has received rave reviews from the audience. Some of the netizens are impressed with the stories but some have termed it to be boring. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Tillotama Shome, Angad Bedi and Kumud Mishra. Here's the review. Have you watched it yet? For more entertainment news, watch this space. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Did Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma ever indulge in love making on a first date?