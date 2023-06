and Vijay Varma are one couple social media is very curious about. As we know, they are people observed closely by the paps after their video from New Year 2023 celebration in Goa went viral. The actress has confirmed to Film Companion that she is indeed very close to the Dahaad actor. She said that they bonded organically and she is in a happy space in her life. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma were seen outside a posh restaurant some days back. The couple looked great. Also Read - Ram Charan to Thalapathy Vijay and more: South superstars who are super successful businessmen

DOES VIJAY VARMA GUIDE TAMANNAAH?

There is no doubt that Vijay Varma is hailed as one of the finest acting talents around. Whether it is , Darlings or Dahaad, fans go gaga over what he brings on the screen. During her interview with Film Companion, she was asked if he tries to help her, as tries to assist . The diva said that she had thrown Vicky out of the room. Tamannaah said Vijay and she got along well as they do not try to tweak one another, especially if they understand/feel it is not in their comfort zone. She said he lets her do the scenes her way so that she can do her best. She was quoted as saying, "He would be like, 'ok, let me take a tip or two', and I do the same for him."

She said both of them were fully evolved as people. And there was no need to direct one another. Tamannaah was quoted as saying, "We both live our lives, we don’t need to tell each other what to do. I feel that respect is so unspoken." Like many, she is also a fan of his stupendous work. Tamannaah said she is happy to see that he is being recognized by producers and filmmakers. She said, "He is brilliant at what he does. He is someone I really look up to as an actor." She said that Vijay's journey in the industry as an actor is one that deserves media praise and celebration.

The two will be seen as a couple on Lust Stories 2. It seems they bonded during the making of the anthology. The promo has caught the notice of people. Tamannaah has Jailer with coming up as well.