Tamannaah Bhatia is ruling the headlines these days. The actress has confirmed that she is dating Dahaad star Vijay Varma by calling him her 'Happy Place'. Fans are excited and super happy for the couple. Their dating rumours had been doing the rounds of the internet for a long time and now everything is confirmed. The cherry on the cake is Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are going to share the screen space in Lust Stories 2. They have been paired opposite each other and fans are looking forward to their chemistry. Tamannaah will also be seen kissing in Lust Stories 2 - a rule that she has broken after 18 years. Also Read - Did Tamannaah Bhatia want Vijay Deverakonda opposite her in Lust Stories 2? Check out her reaction after she learned Vijay Varma was her co-star

talks about her no-kissing policy

Tamannaah Bhatia followed the no-kissing on screen for the longest period of time but in Lust Stories 2 she will be seen sharing an intimate moment with Vijay Varma. In a recent interview, she broke the silence over the same. In an interview with Film Companion, she spoke about breaking the no-kissing policy and said that she was really happy with Sujoy chose her for the role in Lust Stories 2. Especially because she has done zero or very little intimacy on screen. She said that she was that audience who would get awkward and say 'I will not kiss on-screen'. Tamannaah said that it was an evolution for her to 'get out of that framework, which served a certain audience'. But as a lot of evolution has taken place thanks to the internet and social media, she does not want anything holding her back as an actor. She further added, "This was purely creative endeavour. Now, after 18 years, I am not trying to be famous. That is not my driving force." Also Read - Tamannaah is a literal fluorescent light in a neon pantsuit in first public appearance after confirming relationship with Vijay Varma [View Pics]

Recently, a video of Lust Stories 2 star cast sharing their reaction to the series went viral on the internet. It has Tamannaah Bhatia is reacting to the script that has not just kissing scenes but more than kissing scenes. The video, Vijay Varma asks who is the co-actor. Their reactions are cute. Also Read - Ram Charan to Thalapathy Vijay and more: South superstars who are super successful businessmen

Lust Stories 2 also stars , , , , and many more. It will release on Netflix.