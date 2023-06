and Vijay Varma’s relationship has got everyone’s attention. The duo has left fans gushing after they proved the fans correct and recently confirmed their relationship. Now, to add up to the excitement, the pair are ready to light up the small screens with their fiery affair in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah and Vijay are to play the lead in one of the four-story anthologies. Ahead of the film’s release, the co-stars in an interview with News18, revealed each other’s most attractive qualities. And you just can’t ignore the sheer admiration they harbour for one another. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma get romantic as they hold hands at an event; here's how netizens reacted

Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma a “chameleon” actor

Tamannaah branded Vijay to be a “chameleon” of an actor, sharing that she was impressed by Vijay’s consistency in delivering performances with utmost accuracy. “I definitely thought that I am going to get a chance to work with an actor who has been so consistent in delivering performances, which are so diverse and so powerful and he is quite a chameleon,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Vijay Varma talks about Tamannaah Bhatia’s most attractive quality

Tamannaah further added that Vijay literally slips into the shoes of the character and molds himself accordingly. The actress admitted that she has watched Vijay’s previous performances and it left her bowled over. Even if Lust Stories 2 failed to leave an impact on the masses, Tamannaah was positive that she would be happy by learning even a thing or two from Vijay.

Coming to Vijay, the Darlings actor revealed that the most “surprising and beautiful” aspect about Tamannaah was her willingness to take a nosedive right into the project without any inhibitions. Tamannaah’s ability to explore the film’s story, and study her character thoroughly was what caught Vijay’s eye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Lust Stories 2

Vijay also added that he was in awe of Tamannaah after seeing her in Baahubali. But it was only after watching her in filmmaker ’s Babli Bouncer that Vijay felt Tamannaah “has got so much to give, so much to offer.”

Lust Stories 2 is divided into four short stories, linked by a common thread where the characters explore, love, desire, and intimacy.

The series, helmed by four eminent directors, namely , , , and Amit Ravindernath Sharma also stars , , , , Kumud Mishra, and in important roles. Lust Stories 2 will be streaming from June 29.