Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia will be setting the screens on fire with Lust Stories 2 which will soon be dropping on Netflix. This is the first time the actress and the actor will be collaborating with each other. Even before the teaser or trailer of Lust Stories 2 was dropped, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's dating rumours started doing the rounds. And now that they have confirmed being in a relationship, Tamannaah and Vijay have been sharing tidbits about each other. They have now revealed the most annoying things about each other. Also Read - Vijay Varma comments on his love life after Tamannaah Bhatia confirms their relationship, ‘I’m happy’

Vijay Varma reveals what is it about Tamannaah Bhatia that annoys him the most

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are dominating headlines in Entertainment News. And now with Lust Stories 2 coming up, the two have been sharing a lot of things. This time, they have talked about what annoys them about each other the most. Vijay Varma reveals that Tamannaah is very obsessed with the gym. He shares that Tamannaah plans everything around her gym. She plans her day around her gym. Vijay reveals that Tamannaah will even sleep less in order to go to the gym. He tells her that she needs to sleep better for a better lifestyle. But no, Tamannaah will sleep for four hours and hit the gym. The actress defends herself saying that since she eats a lot, she cannot afford to miss her workouts.

Tamannaah talks about the most annoying habit of Vijay Varma

Tamannaah shares that she is working on ideas to annoy Vijay Varma. The actress shares that she wants to annoy him and is trying to flesh out ideas. Tamannaah says Vijay is too much of a zen. "Don't go on his portrayal in his cinematic projects, in real life he's like calmness ki murat," she tells ETimes.

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's dating rumours started began when a blurry video of them kissing each other. The two have been spotted on date nights as well. However, it was not until recently that Tamannaah finally confirmed that they are dating each other. Just recently, Tamannaah and Vijay also revealed the best qualities about each other. Tamannaah calls Vijay a chameleon while Vijay shares Tamannaah is ready to nosedive into any project without any inhibitions.