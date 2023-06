One of the rumoured couples that is making immense news is Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. The news of them dating gained momentum after they were clicked spending New Year's Eve in Goa. Video of them hugging went viral all over social media. A few days back, they were seen outside a restaurant all dressed up. Sources told media portals that the two bonded on the sets of Lust Stories 2. It seems they had an instant camaraderie, and enjoy each other's company. They do not have any long-term plans but are enjoying this phase in their lives. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 teaser is fire: Is this where Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia fell in love?

TAMANNAAH ON EQUATION WITH VIJAY VARMA

In a recent interview with Film Companion, she said that she bonded organically with Vijay Varma. She said he bonded with her without any kind of inhibitions whatsoever, and she also felt relaxed. She said women achievers often think that they need to work hard to find anything and everything in life. She was quoted as saying, "You don't have to walk on eggshells. To just be yourself." She said the foundation of any happy relationship was the friendship. She said when one can laugh away in the company of someone, it is a nice feeling. Tamannaah was quoted as saying, "He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place."

The actress said that if someone falls for someone then it is because they liked something on a deeper level. Tamannaah said she had co-stars before, and she does not believe that co-stars always get attracted on sets. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah do indulge in banter on social media. Last year, there were rumors that she is going to marry a businessman from Mumbai. It was said that she had proposed to her for a long time and she finally relented. Tamannaah dismissed the rumors in a hilarious manner.

Vijay Varma's close friend Gulshan Devaiah said he has not met Tamannaah. He said he started teasing the Darlings actor based on the media reports. He said that it looked like Tamannaah and Vijay Varma had very good chemistry.