Lust Stories 2 is coming soon on Netflix. The show is making news for Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia. They are the latest lovebirds of Bollywood. The two fell in love as they worked on Lust Stories 2. The public became aware after a clip of them from Goa went viral. It was from a New Year's bash and the two were seen hugging one another as the clock struck at 12 am. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are giving a number of interviews for Lust Stories 2. In a new interview, Vijay Varma said that he never imagined himself doing a rom-com but with Lust Stories 2 he was in the genre. Also Read - Lust Stories 2: Vijay Varma reveals his reaction when Tamannaah told him he is the first co-star she would kiss onscreen [Watch Video]

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah have made some endearing confessions. The actress said that he is very fond of gaming. In fact, he is a hardcore gamer, and it is his idea of me time. He is also a sneakerhead, which is someone who loves to collect sports shoes. It seems Tamannaah has also started collecting sneakers now under the influence of her boyfriend. She also said that he was an insanely talented artiste and could rock any genre. The two have wowed fans with such candid talk during the interviews. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma 'Prince' as he reacts to tweet pulling him down in comparison to the Lust Stories 2 actress

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma first met in the office of Sujoy Ghosh. It seems the actress told him that this was the first time in her 17-year-long career that she was going to break her no-kissing policy for screen. The actor said that he told her Thank You when he heard the same. The two bonded from day one, and it seems the friendship progressed to love on the sets of the film. She has described him as her happy space. Marriage is not on the cards anywhere for the couple right now. Also Read - Jee Karda: Tamannaah headlines a Prime Video show that tackles societal taboos

In the past, rumors of Tamannaah getting married have floated on social media time and again. She was apparently going to marry some Mumbai businessman based on reports. The guy had allegedly been courting her since years. She slammed the rumors in a hilarious manner in a video.