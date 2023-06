Lust Stories 2 teaser just dropped, and boy fans cannot get over the fiery chemistry between Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia. The teaser shows their crackling chemistry, and many are wondering if they fell in love with each other while working together. The teaser has many elements and will leave you restless to watch the film right away. But Vihay and Tamannaah's chemistry has become the talk of the town ever since their kissing video on New Year's Eve went viral as they were holidaying together in Goa.

Tamannaah and Vijay are the newest and most beloved alleged lovebirds in tinsel town, and fans are very intrigued to know how it all started. After the Lust Stories 2 teaser dropped, they have got their answer. The teaser also features , , , and in pivotal roles. The veteran actor Neena plays the coolest mom and dadi, as she openly talks about s*x, while Kajol's character is yet to reveal a lot, and Mrunal and Angad seem to be lovebirds in the film.

Lust Stories is directed by four prominent filmmakers, and it has four different stories to narrate. Konkana Sen Sharma, , , and Amit Ravindranath Sharma are these four storytellers; the film also casts Tillotame Shome and Amruta Subhash in significant roles and is slated for release on Netflix.