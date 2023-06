Ever since Lust Stories 2 was announced there was enormous excitement among the masses. The anthology is a sequel to the critically acclaimed Lust Stories released in 2018. After four years Netflix has returned with a second film starring an excellent ensemble cast including Kajol, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, and more. After a few days of teaser release, the much-awaited trailer is finally out. Lust Stories 2 trailer promises to bring your favourites Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, and more in never seen before avatars in progressive and modern stories of love and lust. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma 'Prince' as he reacts to tweet pulling him down in comparison to the Lust Stories 2 actress

Lust Stories 2 seems to be a perfect blend of lust with some romance. Fans who have been waiting for Lust Stories 2 are massively excited and impressed with the amazing star cast. However, some missed from Lust Stories released in 2018. The anthology film features different stories starring various actors in every story playing lead roles. The talented ensemble cast of the film includes , Vijay Varma, , , , Kumud Mishra, , , and Amruta Subhash. Also Read - Will Lust Stories 2 couple Tamannaah and Vijay Varma settle down soon? Actress reveals

After the trailer dropped fans expressed their excitement for the Lust Stories. While viewers liked the new cast of the film some are missing an actor from the previous chapter. Kiara Advani created an everlasting imprint with her acting in Lust Stories. Below the trailer video of Lust Stories 2 video user commented their reactions. One wrote, “only Kiara Advani in lust stories Part 1” adding 3 red heart emojis. While another wrote, “Kiara was best”. Since the Shershaah actress is not in the second part are expecting similar acting from Tamannah Bhatia. Someone commented, “I just want Kiara Advani type of scene from Tamannaah Bhatia.” Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia leaves netizens shellshocked by her steamy intimate scene in Jee Karda [Check Tweets]

Talking about the new cast, one wrote, “It will be perfect meal for Mrunal nd Tammana fans.” Another commented, “as its title it's gonna be "Lust Stories" but look at the casting unexpected.” Third person wrote, “Tamanna -Mrunal -Kajal Great Casting.” Someone wrote “the casting is very inspiring. Hope that it translates into better performances and the series does well.”

How much lust is 2 much lust? Find out for yourself, because #LustStories2 is coming on 29th June, only on @NetflixIndia! ? #LustStories2OnNetflixpic.twitter.com/XmbE3kvs74 — Karan (@_k_rajput) June 21, 2023

Lust Stories 2 is an anthology directed by various directors including Amit R Sharma, , , and Konkona Sensharma. The film is produced by 's RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua's Flying Unicorn Entertainment who also produced the first part. Lust Stories 2 is slated to stream on Netflix from 29th June 2023.