Luv Sinha will seen on the big screens with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. He will have a guest appearance in the iconic movie. Gadar 2 is all set to release in the theatres on August 11. Luv Sinha has been very close to his family. He is often seen sharing pictures with father, Shatrughan Sinha and siblings, Sonakshi Sinha, Kussh Sinha.

However, we haven't seen Luv working with his sister and Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Luv Sinha revealed the reason why he and Sonakshi haven't worked together yet.

Luv Sinha on working with Sonakshi Sinha

Luv Sinha laughed and joked, "I have no idea when we will work together. I think that depends on her. She works with everyone else except me."

Luv Sinha on father, Shatrughan Sinha

However, Luv shared that he has recently worked with his father, Shatrughan Sinha. He said, “It has been my dream to work with my father and I have fulfilled my dream. After Gadar 2’s shoot got over, I have done a series called Gangster in which I have acted with my father. It was a beautiful and emotional moment for me to work with him. After the shoot got over, I think for any son to have their father say that they are proud of their work is that all you live for. For, I literally live for my family. So, that was very touching for me to work with him.”

Talking about Gadar 2, the film also stars, Manish Wadhwa, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Gaurav Chopra, Akash Dhar and others. The trailer of the film released recently and it has got positive reviews from the audience. The makers of the film have kept the original flavour of the film intact.

The story of the film revolves around the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to bring back his son, Charanjeet.