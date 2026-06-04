Maa Behen on Netflix: When can you watch Madhuri Dixit-Tripti Dimri's crime comedy? Check streaming time here

Maa Behen OTT Release Time: Find out when and where to watch Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga's crime-comedy on Netflix, along with cast and plot details.

Maa Behen on June 4

Maa Behen Release Time: As the clock ticks closer to its release, excitement around Maa Behen is reaching a fever pitch on social media. The film, which skips a theatrical release and goes straight to streaming, is generating a lot of curiosity among viewers across India. Starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and popular content creator Dharna Durga, this crime-comedy is all set to drop exclusively on Netflix India today, June 4, at 12:30 PM IST.

What is the story of Maa Behen all about?

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Opening Image Films, Maa Behen is directed by Suresh Triveni. The whole story revolves around the household that is already dysfunctional, and then, it goes fully into chaos when they, somehow, come across a dead body, and they have to figure out how to conceal it. In the middle of all this mess, there are three women, Rekha, Jaya, and Sushma. Their connections, which are complicated to begin with, get pushed right up to the edge as they try to keep the secret away from nosy neighbours while they’re also wrestling with their own personal troubles.

Maa Behen trailer creates buzz

The trailer gives a fun glimpse into the escalating panic, messy cover-up attempts, and sudden emotional breakdowns that follow. It perfectly captures the film’s unique tone with the tagline, “There is a dead body in Rekha ji’s house! What exactly happened that night?” The makers have described the film as “total destruction but with chai ki chuski,” promising a wild mix of dark humour, tension, and unexpected heart.

Fans are excited to see Madhuri and Tripti sharing screen

Adding to the excitement is the fresh pairing of Madhuri Dixit with Triptii Dimri, along with Dharna Durga in a prominent role. Ravi Kishan also plays a significant part, and this is the first time many of these actors are sharing screen space together. Their chemistry is already one of the most talked-about aspects of the film.

With its slightly quirky premise, a solid cast, and this streaming-only release idea, Maa Behen feels like a new kinda chapter in Indian digital cinema. As people get ready to watch it from home, you can see why many are asking, whether this mix of crime, comedy and family drama will hit the right nerve.

From what the trailer shows, Maa Behen seems like a wild and entertaining journey where laughs keep colliding with chaos. Even if it ends up being just “okay” as a streaming hit or not, one fact is pretty obvious, the movie has stirred up a lot of chatter in the last few days.

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