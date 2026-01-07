Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes smashing comeback in Telugu cinema with fierce avatar; netizens say, ‘Bombastic first…’

Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to return in the Telugu cinema with a powerful avatar. The actress shared the first poster of the film.

Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is riding high in success pan-India after Citadel: Honey Bunny and The Family Man season 2’s release. Now, the star is gearing up to feature in Maa Inti Bangaaram, which marks her return to Telugu cinema. Samantha will be seen doing some high-octane action with little to no help from her body doubles. Recently, she shared a new poster from the upcoming Telugu film. The poster features Samantha in a saree, ready to do action in a bus. She shared the poster with a caption, which reads, “You just keep watching... #MaaIntiBangaaram will be connecting with y’all ✨❤️ #MiBTeaserTrailer out on 9th JAN at 10 AM.” Notably, Samantha's husband, Raj Nidimoru is the creative source behind the film.

How fans reacted to Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram poster

Fans are quite excited to see the poster of Maa Inti Bangaaram. A user said, “Bombastic first poster of MIB. Women strength is all visible. Bang on queen can't wait for the whole movie.” Another wrote, “Finally the wait is over.” A comment read, “Maassss Come Back Sammm.” Another comment read, “This is going to be amazing! Can’t wait.” Another wrote, “Finallyyyy Jan 9 can’t come soon enough...Super excited.” A comment read, “This poster looks insane can’t wait to see you on big screen soon.”

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is also the producer of Maa Inti Bangaaram, spoke about her journey in the movie. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Samantha said, “We're building a space for stories that move you, stories that stay long after the credits roll. Maa Inti Bangaram is born from that belief—it celebrates love, belonging, and the everyday values that hold us together.”

The actress continued, “My journey from actor to producer has been about growth with both learning and unlearning. It has been focused on wanting to shape narratives that go beyond the frame, that speak to the heart.”

“For me, producing isn't just about making movies; it's about curating voices, working with various kinds of talent, and creating work that feels authentic and enduring while being sellable," she added.

Maa Inti Bangaaram also features Gulshan Devaiah, Gautami and Diganth in key roles. The film has been written and directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more