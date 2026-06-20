Maa Inti Bangaram Box Office collection day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu sets new solo record, BEATS Yashoda's opening earnings

Maa Inti Bangaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action drama opened strongly with Rs 5.35 crore net in India and Rs 10.7 crore worldwide gross, surpassing the opening-day collections of Yashoda, Ghaati and The Girlfriend.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection

Maa Inti Bangaram box office collection day 1: Nandini Reddy’s action drama Maa Inti Bangaram, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has made an impressive start at the box office. The film, produced by Raj Nidimoru of Raj & DK fame, tells the story of a woman determined to protect her family from a turbulent past. It was released this Friday and has already outperformed several recent releases.

Maa Inti Bangaram box office collection

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 5.35 crore net in India on its opening day from 2,658 shows. It also did well overseas, adding Rs 4.50 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 10.70 crore on Day 1.

Maa Inti Bangaram beats Yashoda

This is a significant jump compared to Samantha’s previous solo film Yashoda, which earned Rs 3.06 crore net on its first day in 2022. Maa Inti Bangaram has also surpassed other recent female-led films like Anushka Shetty’s Ghaati (Rs 2 crore) and Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend (Rs 1.30 crore). Even when compared to Samantha and Nandini Reddy’s earlier hit Oh! Baby (Rs 2.5 crore on Day 1), this is a much stronger opening.

Maa Inti Bangaram occupancy

The Telugu version led the domestic performance with Rs 5.15 crore net and 37% occupancy across 2,040 shows. The Tamil version contributed Rs 20 lakh. Occupancy improved steadily throughout the day — morning shows at 26.15%, afternoon at 36.15%, evening at 40.15%, and night shows reaching 51.38%. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were the strongest markets, contributing Rs 4.75 crore gross, followed by Karnataka with Rs 90 lakh and Tamil Nadu with Rs 38 lakh.

Maa Inti Bangaram cast

Alongside Samantha, the film features Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, and Gauthami in key roles. With a solid opening and decent buzz, Maa Inti Bangaram has given Samantha a strong comeback at the box office.

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